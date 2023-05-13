Issues of Turkmen-Chinese partnership were discussed

13/05/2023

Today, on May 13, 2023, negotiations were held between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu, who is on a working visit in Ashgabat.

In frames of the consultations, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

As the head of the Turkmen delegation noted, the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas. Their distinguishing feature is that contacts are actively maintained between the two states at the level of heads of state, during which a wide range of issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields is discussed.

The sides stated the dynamic development of trade and economic relations, effective cooperation in the energy sector. In this context, it was emphasized that the countries have a huge potential, the implementation of which will bring bilateral trade and economic relations to a higher level.

Diplomats noted the similarity or closeness of the positions of the two countries on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

Effective cooperation within the framework of the "Central Asia - China" format was singled out as a priority area of interaction. In this context, issues of preparing for the upcoming Central Asia-China Summit on May 18-19 in the city of Xi'an were considered.