Suspects Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in two Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

In the offenses below, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at each of the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 5:05 am. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen below photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/5jBDH81zhxY

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/S73y0pIyy1Y

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.