Suspects Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in two Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

In the offenses below, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at each of the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

  • On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 5:05 am. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen below photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/5jBDH81zhxY

 

 

  • On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/S73y0pIyy1Y

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

