BuildClub files 5th patent application related to AI, Machine Learning and Big Data

Stephen Forte, Founder & CEO

BuildClub files patent app. titled “AI and algorithmic logic for clustering, keyword identification and search model generation for large disparate datasets"

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BuildClub is building what may be the industry’s largest dataset of over 100 million product records, for training their artificial intelligence models.

"We are continuing to leverage the most advanced AI algorithms and machine learning models to disrupt the building material supply chain. We use these technologies to manage our database of over 100 million records and gain a unique advantage. We believe we have one of the largest and most varied databases of building material products in the world.", said Stephen Forte, Founder and CEO. The BuildClub tracks products, their images, specifications, descriptions, inventory levels and pricing in 15 major cities. “Our systems can detect price opportunities, and predict shortages in markets. We believe our data will be of significant strategic value to the Company ongoing, as this historic data, product movements and correlation with weather, supply chain events and other external data, can create unique predictive models.”

The BuildClub’s mission is to liberate contractors and homeowners from the inefficiency of sourcing building supplies and materials. Providing a disruptive alternative to home improvement stores and wholesale houses, they offer same-day, on-site delivery, at the click of a button, and at a highly competitive price point.

The BuildClub has demonstrated significant growth and market traction. Since their launch a short 2 years ago, BuildClub has completed over 5,000 deliveries of over 270,000 items. Say goodbye to traffic and the long lines at home improvement stores.

According to recent data, the U.S. construction category is a $250B industry and within this sector, there is a $9B addressable “need it now” market. Additionally, the industry is composed of more than 680K employers, with over 7M employees, responsible for nearly $1.3T in new construction projects each year.

The BuildClub has raised $4M in funding from over 40 CEOs in the construction, building materials, finance venture, and manufacturing sectors in addition to venture capital and a $5b construction company. Learn more about investing.