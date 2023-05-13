Maryland State Police Conduct Felony Traffic Stop: Prince George’s County Man Arrested For Kidnapping

May 13, 2023

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man for kidnapping and other related charges after conducting a felony traffic stop last night in Lanham.

The accused is identified as Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham. Bell faces 14 criminal charges including first degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine and driving while impaired. Bell is also facing 19 traffic charges related to the incident. Bell is currently being held at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She was transported from the scene by emergency medical service personnel to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates Bell was driving a U-Haul truck when he allegedly made contact with the victim at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C. yesterday morning. The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands.

Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat. The victim reported that while in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers. The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. last night, troopers from the College Park Barrack received multiple calls from motorists reporting a U-Haul truck driving erratically and striking multiple parked vehicles while traveling in the area of Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham. Maryland State Police immediately dispatched to the area and located the U-Haul truck on Route 450 in Lanham.

Police attempted a felony traffic stop on the U-Haul. The driver of the U-Haul, later identified as Bell, refused to stop for police. A pursuit ensued and ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street in Lanham where the vehicle became disabled in a ditch.

Two troopers approached the passenger side of the U-Haul to make contact with Bell. He refused to exit the vehicle after multiple verbal requests. The troopers were able to gain entry into the vehicle through the passenger side window and discovered the victim. She was without clothing and sitting on the floor board in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers.

Police immediately rescued the woman and covered her with an agency issued jacket. Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and transported her by ambulance to the hospital.

Bell was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. He was arrested on the scene and transported to the hospital. He was later transported to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack and College Park Barrack responded to the scene. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department provided assistance. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continues the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged kidnapping or has relevant information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division via email at william.costello@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack. All calls and emails may remain confidential.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov