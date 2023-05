PM suggests Boeing provide incentives to Việt Nam’s airline industry

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Boeing to offer incentives to Việt Nam, at his reception for Brendan Nelson, Vice President of the Boeing Company and President of Boeing International, in Hà Nội on Friday.

Recalling his meeting with leaders of the Boeing Company in Washington D.C. in May 2022 when he attended the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and their recent working sessions in Việt Nam, Chính spoke highly of the US aerospace company’s plans for long-term cooperation in Việt Nam and the opening of its representative office in the Southeast Asian nation.

Việt Nam always considers the US a leading important partner, he said, lauding US support for a strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous Việt Nam.

The PM went on to affirm that Việt Nam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with the US in a more substantive, stable, and intensive fashion on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, elevating the bilateral relationship to a new height.

Economic and trade ties should be the pillar and momentum of the comprehensive partnership, he stressed.

For his part, Nelson, emphasised Việt Nam’s important position in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as its outstanding economic growth, saying the country holds an important position in Boeing’s business strategy.

Boeing will further expand its cooperation and investment in the country, thus contributing to the Việt Nam-US economic cooperation, he noted.

PM Chính also affirmed that Việt Nam always listens to opinions of foreign enterprises, including those from the US, making it easier for them to expand operations in the country.

Việt Nam regards Boeing as an important, long-term partner in the development of the domestic civil aviation industry, he said, commending Boeing’s flexible approaches to maintain aircraft supply agreements with Vietnamese air carriers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties of the global aviation sector.

According to the PM, Việt Nam is building airports in many cities and provinces to support socioeconomic development, which will create a foundation and favourable conditions for the domestic aviation industry to grow further.

The host also suggested Boeing to continue its support to Vietnamese airlines in devising fleet development plans for both short-and long-terms, as well as its assistance in aviation safety, and flight and airport management, among other relevant fields.

Nelson agreed with the PM’s proposals and committed to long-term investment in Việt Nam, contributing to the development of the domestic aviation sector. — VNS