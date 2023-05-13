Submit Release
VinFast delivers over 3,700 EVs to clients

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, May 13 - The VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, announced its business results on May 11 and revealed a total of 3,789 electric vehicles (EVs) were delivered to customers.

Of those handed over, the VF e34 model was the most popular, with 2,332 cars handed over. Next was the VF8 (1,232), followed by the VF9 (198) and VF5 Plus (36). This is the first time the VF5 Plus cars have been distributed in Việt Nam.

It brings the total number of cars sold in the first four months of this year to 5,487. - VNS

