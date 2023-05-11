Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,829 in the last 365 days.

Council Honors Health Care and Home Care Workers

The Council was joined by health care and home care worker members of 1199SEIU during this week’s Council meeting for a resolution honoring the union. 1199SEIU members provide care as nurses, certified nursing assistants, and direct care workers as a part of care teams to provide high quality care across the City of Boston’s many hospitals, community health centers, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.

Caregivers truly are the heart of Boston, day after day putting their all in to caring for the sick, people with disabilities, elders, and our most vulnerable residents, and yet many do not make a living wage, have little access to training and educational advancement, have no job security, cannot retire with dignity, and are unable to afford childcare.

Boston faces a growing care worker shortage, with thousands of vacancies across the healthcare and home care delivery systems, forcing incumbent workers to consistently work short-staffed.

The thousands of 1199SEIU members have shown what the future of care could look like when all caregivers are respected, protected, paid, and unionized. The Council calls on the City’s healthcare and home care employers to embark on a process of working collaboratively with caregivers collectively to strengthen the future of care.

You just read:

Council Honors Health Care and Home Care Workers

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more