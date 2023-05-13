Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, December 5 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 12, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 12, 2023—On Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council budget deliberations and other Council business.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

# # #