Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:28 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, 28-year-old Dwayne Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).