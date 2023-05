VSP investigates suspicious death in Brookfield

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Vermont (Friday, May 12, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Friday evening, May 12, 2023, at a home on Vermont Route 14 in Brookfield.

The investigation began following a 911 call at about 5:45 p.m. by a passerby who reported a vehicle driving erratically on Route 14 near the intersection of Route 65. The passerby then reported that the vehicle had stopped, the driver appeared to have been shot, and the passerby was helping the man get to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. The caller also stated that the injured man said a shooting had occurred at a residence several miles away, and there was another victim. At about the same time, dispatch received an emergency call from a resident at 8769 Vermont Route 14 who reported there was a deceased man outside.

Following treatment at Gifford, the injured man was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. His condition is currently unknown.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond on Saturday morning. No one is currently in custody. The identities of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Following processing of the crime scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Criminal Division, will be available to speak with members of the media about this investigation at 10:30 p.m. at the Royalton Barracks, 2011 Vermont Route 107. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -