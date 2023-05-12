Agriculture Industry Benefits From Funding for Applied Research Projects

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2023

The Government of Canada and Saskatchewan announced that 56 Agriculture Demonstration of Practices and Technologies program (ADOPT) projects and eight Strategic Field Program (SFP) projects received more than $1.4 million in funding in 2023.

“Agricultural technology and best practices keep evolving, thanks to dedicated research across the country,” Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said. “But just as importantly, producers need a way to learn about and then apply these improved production practices to their operations. Thanks to these programs, Saskatchewan farmers are doing just that.”

"Saskatchewan leads the way in sustainable agriculture production because of research and demonstration projects like these," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Our producers are world leaders when it comes to adopting new technologies and practices, keeping our industry competitive, innovative and sustainable."

The ADOPT program provides funding to assist producer groups and First Nations communities to evaluate and demonstrate new agricultural practices and technologies at the local level. ADOPT focuses on practical, short-term research projects that can be applied by producers soon after completion.

The SFP provides funding for relevant and timely research to agriculture producers in Saskatchewan and helps to develop new best practices that reinforce Saskatchewan's global leadership in sustainable agriculture production and expertise.

Applied research projects like these will be demonstrated at Agri-ARM site throughout the province this year for producers to take part in learning first-hand about the new technologies and production practices.

The funding was provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership which preceded the current Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). The Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) was a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This included a $2 billion commitment that was cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that were designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Over the five-year Canadian Agricultural Partnership, 469 projects received more than $6.9 million in support through ADOPT and SFP.

