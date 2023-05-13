Valley Action Abilities Day Program in Rosthern Celebrates Renovation Completion

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 12, 2023

Adults experiencing disabilities in Rosthern now have improved access to day programming, following an extensive renovation at Valley Action Abilities. The Ministry of Social Services provided $550,000 to complete the renovation.

“By adapting their space to meet the needs of their participants, Valley Action Abilities have truly placed people at the heart of their programming,” Premier Scott Moe said. “This is a very exciting day full of new opportunities, and we are proud to support the project.”

The renovation has allowed Valley Action Abilities to expand the number of program spaces it offers while continuing to support day program participants in a safe, comfortable environment that meets their needs. Renovations included: repurposing the recycling program building to create more usable spaces, including a gymnasium, kitchen, greenhouse and two large rooms for other day program activities; improving washroom accessibility; and replacing the heating and cooling system.

Valley Action Abilities is a community-based organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for adults living with physical and intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1972, Valley Action Abilities strives to promote accomplishment, growth, development and belonging through the direction of a local volunteer board that includes professionals, family members and community members.

"We are delighted to see the completion of this project, which has taken us almost three years to finish," Valley Action Abilities Executive Director Cameron Nicolle said. "We have replaced what was industrial warehouse space with bright beautiful new program areas, washrooms and mechanical systems that have transformed our organization. This renovation updates our 40-year-old Day Program facility to provide a wide range of new useable spaces that will help us to better meet the identified needs of the people we serve."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information on Valley Action Abilities, visit www.valleyaction.ca.

