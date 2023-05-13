T. rex Discovery Centre Welcoming Back Visitors For 2023 Season

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 12, 2023

On Saturday, May 20, the T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) will once again open its doors and welcome visitors for the season.

Located in Eastend, the T. rex Discovery Centre is the home of Scotty, the world's largest T. rex. In addition to getting a closeup look at Scotty in the CN Scotty Gallery, guests can check out the Paleo Lab Experience, marine reptiles, prehistoric mammals and dinosaur fossils.

"Saskatchewan's T.rex Discovery Centre is internationally renowned for their paleontological research and discovery, and we are so excited to welcome visitors back for another busy season of exploration," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "There are always new activities and exhibits at the Centre, such as the Tylosaurus exhibit, and fan-favourites like Scotty on display. The Discovery Centre is the perfect summer destination for all ages to enjoy."

In the Paleo Lab Experience, visitors can learn about research that is occurring at the Centre. Depending on what is happening in the lab, they may assist in uncovering the secrets of a field jacket, look for microfossils, experiment on our new stratigraphy table, or make a stop motion animation.

Also new this summer is a children's passport/activity booklet. Find fossils, do activities, and get stamps in a personal passport that children can take home. If you collect enough stamps, they will make you a junior paleontologist.

In addition, there are fun and engaging activities for the entire family. Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The T.rex Discovery Centre, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day. The Centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. Visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex for special events and activities. Admission is by donation.

Follow us on social media @royalsaskmuseum to learn more!

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie GibsonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-527-8152Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca