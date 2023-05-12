Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin Monday near Burlington

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 15, on U.S. Highway 2 west of Burlington.

The project includes replacing three box culverts from mile point 133 to 136.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during the cross-over construction. During the structure replacement, traffic will be transferred to head-to-head traffic. County Road 13 will be closed for approximately one month after the structure replacement begins in this location.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

