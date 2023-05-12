Discover the Most Unique Corners of Quito
Quito has fantastic places and a variety of activities that can be done in the surroundings of the city
The new rural tourism digital guide includes the offering from the 33 rural parishes of Quito, the Capital of the Center of the World
Promoting tourism in rural areas diversifies the economy of local communities. And helps preserve local culture, history and traditions while offering new experiences to the visitors”QUITO, ECUADOR, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Aquicito' is the new Rural Tourism Guide, developed by Quito Turismo, a compilation of the tourist offer of the 33 rural parishes of the Metropolitan District, where you can find information on festivals, traditions, outdoor activities, experiences, routes , cultural manifestations, lists of suppliers and gastronomic establishments and accommodation. where they will find options to enjoy their free time in Quito.
— Cristina Rivadeneira, General Manager of Quito Turismo
The guide is available in digital format on the visitquito.ec page and on the Visit Quito application and will be constantly updated. In 'Aquicito' there is an interactive map with the close to a thousand tourist establishments that are found in the rural area; the outdoor activities guide; and tourist routes such as 'Tulipe – Rumisitana', 'Exploring the cloud forest', El Quinche – Guayllabamba', 'Hiking in Pahuma', 'Between lagoons and paramos', 'Center of the world', 'Hidden Route', 'Culuncos de Yunguilla, 'Maquipucuna' and more.
Through this living document, Quito Turismo presents to the public the fantastic places and the variety of activities that can be done in the surroundings of the city. This publication is an invitation to enjoy the possibilities offered by the parishes: culture, nature, adventure, gastronomy and sport.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other