First ever logistics expo to open in HCM City in August

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The very first Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) will be held in HCM City from August 10 to 12 by Việt Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and VINEXAD Company.

The exhibition, taking place at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), will be a great opportunity for domestic and international logistics service businesses as well as the community of investors, developers and other stakeholders to exchange, cooperate, consult and choose solutions to optimise the logistics procedure of enterprises, according to VINEXAD.

Logistics is one of the fastest growing and most stable industries in Việt Nam, with an average growth rate of 14–16 per cent a year and a scale of US$40 to $42 billion per year. According to Agility's assessment in 2022, Việt Nam is ranked 11th in the group of 50 global emerging logistics markets.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event will showcase the development of Việt Nam's logistics industry with its inherent potential, creating a buzz to attract foreign investment, transfer operating technology, train human resources and establish a green ecosystem in the logistics industry.

Its main categories of goods and services will include Transport &Forwarding, Services & Warehouse Systems, Packaging & Cold Chain, and Logistics IT.

So far, VILOG 2023 has received registrations with over 200 booths by more than 150 businesses from 16 countries and territories, such as Belgium, Canada, Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, the US, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Switzerland, China, Việt Nam and Italy.

According to experts, the logistics industry still needs to develop infrastructure connectivity, public-private cooperation to expand into logistics centres and comprehensive supply chains in circulation, processing, preservation, transportation and distribution.

Some foreign brands include Karl Gross Logistics, Nippon Express, Swisslog and Fresco.

Long-standing Vietnamese brands in the logistics industry also participate in the event, such as Sài Gòn Newport, VICONSHIP, VINAFCO, RATRACO and VINATECH.

Technology enterprises will also participate in VILOG 2023, including AFR Solutions, AHAMOVE, SAMSUNG SDS - 4PL and ECOTRUCK.

Within the framework of VILOG 2023, in addition to essential B2B activities, a series of specialised conferences on interesting topics such as "Exporting agricultural products online by model Buy-Ship-Pay", "Cold chain", and especially the seminar "Customs accompanies enterprises to develop logistics activities and improve export competitiveness" will also open.

These events will have a scale of more than 1,000 booths expected to attract the participation of businesses from 20 countries and territories, welcoming over 20,000 visitors in three days of the exhibition. VNS