Analytica Vietnam opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, May 12 -  

HCM CITY — A wide range of the latest technologies, equipment and advanced solutions of 150 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories are being displayed at the seventh International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Biotechnology and Diagnostics (Analytica Vietnam 2023) held in HCM City until April 21.

The three-day exhibition, co-organised by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Germany’s Messe Munchen Group, takes place at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.

Held every two years, it features more than 200 leading brands - such as Agilent, Eppendorf, Merck, Metrohm, Mettler Toledo, Shimadzu, Saigon Equipment (SISC Group) and Waters - mainly from Germany, the US, the UK, France, Russia, Japan, South Korea, China and India.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday (April 19), deputy minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Địn said Analytica Vietnam creates a great opportunity for Vietnamese scientists, enterprises  hospitals, and analysis, testing and diagnostic organisations to access advanced technologies and modern equipment, while seeking reliable foreign partners, cooperation expansion, technology innovation, diagnostics improvement, analysis, scientific and technological research, production and business development.

“High-quality products will be developed, meeting the requirements of production, business, export, scientific research, environmental protection and human health,” he said.

In recent years, the rapid increase in infectious and non-communicable diseases is the major factor driving the market of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Việt Nam.

Analytica Vietnam 2023 is the leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology in the country, which is finally returning after a four-year gap due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The organisers expect to host up to 5,000 visitors during the exhibition this year. — VNS 

