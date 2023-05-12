Submit Release
The Illinois Liquor Control Commission Warns Parents About Teen Drinking During Prom and Graduation Season

ILLINOIS, May 12 - The ILCC highlights the importance of talking to teens about the dangers of underage drinking



It's prom season in Illinois, and graduation is in sight for many high schoolers across the State. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) urges parents to talk with their teens about the dangers of underage drinking before end-of-school-year celebrations begin.


Unfortunately, teens are too often exposed to alcohol on prom night and at graduation parties. Peer pressure, curiosity, and a desire to be more independent can tempt teens to drink or even try alcohol for the first time at these events.


"Prom and graduations are great reasons to celebrate. However, we want to encourage parents to talk with their teens about doing so responsibly; failure to do so can lead to dangerous consequences," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.


Prepare your teen for a safe, alcohol-free prom and graduation season with these tips:


• Talk to your teen about the dangers of underage drinking, binge-drinking, and drinking and driving.


• Talk to your teen about what to do if they feel pressured to drink.


• Help your teen understand the risks and consequences of drunk driving.


• Stress the importance of never getting into the car with anyone who has been drinking.


• Work with your teen to plan a safe ride home in case of emergency.

