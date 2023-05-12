Proposition 12, approved by more than 62% of the state’s voters in 2018, requires producers of breeding pigs to house them in cages of at least 24 square feet, allowing them enough room to turn around. It also set standards for cages that hold egg-laying hens and veal calves and banned the sale in California of meat — including pork, produced almost entirely in other states — from animals held in cages that violated those standards.
You just read:
Supreme Court upholds California law limiting pig confinement for pork producers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.