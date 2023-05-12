Submit Release
On the road again, and back in person

The Supreme Court announced today that it will conduct its June calendar in San Diego. Merrill Balassone’s news release reports, “The special session will be attended by students from local high schools, including a school serving unhoused youth. Other attendees will include students aspiring to be the first in their families to earn a college degree and participants in a high school law academy that draws from San Diego’s diverse communities.”

