On the road again, and back in person

The Supreme Court announced today that it will conduct its June calendar in San Diego. Merrill Balassone’s news release reports, “The special session will be attended by students from local high schools, including a school serving unhoused youth. Other attendees will include students aspiring to be the first in their families to earn a college degree and participants in a high school law academy that draws from San Diego’s diverse communities.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.