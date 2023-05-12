Maine DOE Update – May 12, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The NEO Home Instruction portal opened as of April 1, 2023 for 2023-2024 forms submission to superintendents. As central offices prepare to manage a new school year of home instruction forms and rosters, we invite superintendents and/or LEA Home Instruction Points of Contact to join the Maine Department of Education Home Instruction Specialist and the Data Team’s Data Quality Trainer for a Home Instruction Webinar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10am. | More

In accordance with 20-A M.R.S. Chapter 117, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) requires all private schools seeking approval for attendance and/or tuition purposes to be approved annually. What follows are updated instructions and reminders of the annual requirements to attain and maintain approval by the Maine DOE. More detailed information can be found on the DOE private school approval webpage. | More

News & Updates

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2023 County Teachers of the Year today at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matthew Bernstein, and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Heather Whitaker to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year. | More

Maine Department of Education staff recorded a special video message for Maine teachers thanking and honoring them for the difference they make for their students and school communities. From all of us at the Maine Department of Education, Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! | More

The Coordinated School Health Team of the Office of School and Student Supports at the Maine Department of Education is proud to report that as part of the funding from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 Emergency Response, Public Health Crisis Response, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 103 school nurses from across the State of Maine have received certification in emergency procedures to help strengthen the quality of health services within schools. | More

Applications are now open to all willing and qualified public schools who would like to become a BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) school. Click here to apply. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will cover all costs of implementing the program for schools new to BARR, and all costs of continued implementation support to existing BARR schools. Additionally, the DOE will provide travel reimbursement and educator stipends associated with participation in the program. Applications are due by May 26, 2023. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

When Patty Wallace walked into her classroom, at Jonesboro Elementary, on the evening of Tuesday, April 18th, she thought she was coming in to check on a water leak. Several of her co-workers were quietly waiting for her! For the previous 3 days, the group had been working on a complete classroom makeover to surprise Patty.| More

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Join the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) Division of Autism and Developmental Disabilities (DADD) groups face-to-face at UMaine Orono or join via Zoom on July 21st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm for a full day of inclusion-building topics in education centered around two strands of learning- 1) access to the curriculum and 2) quality of life. There are multiple ways of joining and learning. Get more information and register HERE now! | More

Join MAIER and Maine’s Department of Education’s Amelia Lyons for a webinar on the McKinney-Vento program. This session will provide an overview of the act that allows each state to provide a program to assist students with their rights when they are experiencing unstable housing situations. | More

Learn and develop an enhanced understanding of what it means to co-teach, plan, and assess with your colleagues. Join as a solo practitioner or with team members. By joining this Community of Practice; facilitated and supported by MAIER‘s Research Associate, Dr. Anica Miller Rushing, and 2Teach’s talented Dr. Melissa Jenkins, you will increase your ability to use these practical, innovative, and research-based strategies to improve Universally Designed Instruction in today’s inclusive classrooms and organizations. Meetings start May 10th, get more info and register HERE. Don’t miss out! | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

