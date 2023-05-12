MARILYN B. WASSMANN: ANIMAL FRIENDS
A lovely tale of a mother cat and an opossum.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Opossum and the Cats" is a picture book that focuses on a mother cat on the verge of the delivery of her five kittens. The mother cat stumbles upon an opossum’s den and asks if she could stay at his place, promising that she won’t be a problem. It is a story that incorporates life lessons and moral values.
Venise rated the book 5 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon and said, "The Opossum and the Cats by author Marilyn Wassmann is a story that shows how important a kind decision can lead to a great friendship for both humans and even animals. Despite their differences, the cats continue to live with the Opossum even though they disrupt his quiet life." She also tells readers that it is a great read.
Marilyn B. Wassmann proudly holds four degrees- two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Wassmann is a former art cataloger at the Library of Congress and has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Wassmann now resides in Hyattsville, Maryland, together with her husband Paul along with some fish, a cat, and three lovely dogs.
Learn more about Marilyn B. Wassmann by visiting her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+18188090723 ext.
email us here