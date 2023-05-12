The International Chiropractors Association Mourns the Passing of Chiropractic Pioneer Patricia Foster McLean, DC, FICA
FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of ICA Lifetime member and renowned chiropractor Dr. Patricia Foster McLean on May 8, 2023. The wife of former ICA President Dr. Michael McLean, Pat dedicated her life to her family including her five children, two of whom are chiropractors; the ICA; chiropractic; and health promotion.
After conducting her undergraduate studies at Old Dominion University, Pat attended Life University in Marietta, Georgia and graduated with her Doctor of Chiropractic (Cum Laude) in 1984. A lifelong learner, Pat studied directly with Dr. Richard von Rumpt, founder of Directional Non-Force Technique (DNFT), and obtained certification by him in 1980. She also completed a 120-hour Physical Therapy Certification in 2007 at Parker College of Chiropractic which included “Cutting Edge Therapies” instructed by Dr. Ken Thomas. In 2009, she became a Certified Laser Specialist, studying advanced phototherapy with Douglas Johnson, LAT, ATC, EES, CLS. In 2010, she certified in the Activator Methods Technique, obtained certification in the 100 Year Lifestyle, and had advanced training in Flower of Life Meditation.
Dr. Patricia McLean was a true pioneer in the field of chiropractic. Along with her husband, Dr. Michael McLean, she developed the LightForce® Chiropractic Technique and Corrective Care to address chronic and recurring issues. Since 1984, she and Dr. Michael McLean have been in active full-time practice at Ocean LightForce® Chiropractic, P.C. In Virginia Beach, VA. In the spring of 2013, Pat founded and ran Ocean LightForce® Chiropractic – Maui.
Pat was not one to hide her light under a bushel. She took what she learned and shared it widely through teaching, advocacy, and corporate activities. These included: Cofounder and past Secretary of the Virginia Society of Chiropractic, where she was recognized as Chiropractor of the Year in 1997 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 1994; Co-Founder and Vice President of the Association of Research of Directional Non-Force Technique; member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association; founding member and former Vice President of the League of Chiropractic Women; and instructor and lecturer on low level LASER Therapy, teaching LASER therapy techniques to doctors and other health care professionals in the United States.
Dr. McLean also taught continuing education courses (CEU) for the International Chiropractors Association as well as at California Chiropractic Association, Parker Chiropractic College, Colorado Chiropractic Association., Life University-College of Chiropractic, Bridgewater College, and the 100 Year Lifestyle Program. She was an award-winning speaker on chiropractic philosophy with numerous organizations including New Beginnings, and Dynamic Essentials, where she was an 8-time Life Dynamic Essentials Team Speakers Awardee.
Dr. McLean served as a Representative for the state of Virginia to the ICA Assembly. In recognition of her extensive service to the ICA and chiropractic profession overall, Dr. McLean was inducted as a Fellow of the ICA in 1994. Through her years of service, she proved to be an indispensable asset to our organization and to chiropractic.
Pat was a highly successful entrepreneur. Dr. Patricia McLean, in addition to having two successful chiropractic offices with her husband, was a highly successful businesswoman the health promotion field. She reached Diamond Executive level status with The BioMat Company, served as Vice President of Corporate Programs, Multi Radiance Medical from 2009 to 2012 and was a Diamond level Partner with Young Living.
Pat with her husband Michael have set an example for philanthropy in chiropractic education. Drs. Patricia and Michael McLean are members of Life University, College of Chiropractic, President’s Circle; Life Chiropractic College-West, President’s Circle. Pat also previously served on the Sherman College of Chiropractic, Board of Regents.
“I have considered this beautiful lady a dear friend, sister and mother,” said Dr. Selina Sigafoose-Jackson, current ICA President, while sharing memories of Dr. McLean. “She has had such a massive impact in my life. In 2014 at Cleveland Chiropractic College, when the ICA had our annual meeting on campus and my father last spoke, Pat is the one that said to me first, ‘You will be the President of ICA.’ I never thought it possible. She saw things in others and never hesitated to speak it. She was a beacon of power, light, strength, courage, integrity all animated inside such a beautiful shell of a human being. More than 35 years ago, I remember her walking around the halls of DE, pregnant, with a beautiful flowing dress on, and smiling ear to ear, sharing so much love and compassion.”
“She lived large and loud and was a massive asset to chiropractic, let alone humanity,” continued Dr. Sigafoose-Jackson. “Her footprint on this earth will never be forgotten and I, for one, will be filled with joy and a smile whenever I hear her name and think of her. Thank you, Pat, for a life well lived. Thank you for being a champion for women and chiropractic. Thank you for always speaking your mind and your truth. Thank you, Michael McLean, for saving this woman’s life so we all could be touched by her. My heart is broken as many of ours are, but Pat would prefer it if we laughed out loud and danced. So, in memory of my dear friend, sister, and mother, I will laugh and dance; not today, because today my heart hurts, but I will soon.”
Dr. Pat will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Her passion and commitment to her patients were evident in every aspect of her practice. Her legacy will live on through the countless patients and doctors she helped over the years, the organizations she supported, and her contributions to the field of chiropractic.
Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dr. Pat’s family during this difficult time. She will be remembered as a compassionate and skilled practitioner who dedicated her life to helping others.
