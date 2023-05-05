Dr. Joseph Betz Named to Highest Honor in Chiropractic - the ICA 2023 Chiropractor of the Year
Dr. Joseph Betz
International Chiropractors Association Names Dr. Joseph Betz of Boise, Idaho as 2023 Chiropractor of the Year
Seeing the impact chiropractic care has on my patients has always been the driving force behind doing all the things I do for the profession.”FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) is proud to announce Dr. Joseph Betz as the recipient of the prestigious Chiropractor of the Year award for 2023. Voted on by the Fellows of the ICA, this award is the highest recognition bestowed upon a chiropractor each year. Dr. Betz was honored during the ICA Annual Convention held in Las Vegas, where he received the award at the Awards Banquet on April 22.
— Dr. Joseph Betz
Dr. Joseph Betz is a highly accomplished chiropractor with over 15 years of experience in Boise, Idaho. He completed his undergraduate studies in Biological Science at the University of Pittsburgh, and continued his education to receive a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life University in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout his career, Dr. Betz has established several successful corrective chiropractic clinics, furthering the reach and impact of chiropractic care in his community.
Dr. Betz is a leader in his industry and makes the health of his patients his top professional priority. "Seeing the impact chiropractic care has on my patients has always been the driving force behind doing all the things I do for the profession. Miracles happen all the time in chiropractic offices around the world. Now we just need further research to try to understand and describe how these amazing results occur," said Dr. Betz.
Dr. Betz has been an active member of the ICA since 1997, and his contributions to the organization have been substantial. He currently serves as Vice President of ICA and Chairs the ICA Research Committee, he has focused on defending radiography in chiropractic through the publication of peer-reviewed research. Dr. Betz's commitment to subluxation-based chiropractic and the ICA mission has been unwavering. "The mission of the ICA to protect and promote subluxation-based chiropractic is the reason why I have always supported the ICA since my time as a student at Life University. No other organization in the world has this mission. I believe the correction of the subluxation is what makes chiropractic unique and the main factor that can propel chiropractic throughout the world as a distinct health care profession," said Dr. Betz.
"I have always admired the commitment of individuals to serve as part of a team that brings together chiropractors of different backgrounds with the common goal of advancing subluxation-based chiropractic. Just to be a part of the ICA team, along with every member across the globe, is an honor in itself," added Dr. Betz.
Looking to the future, Dr. Betz eagerly anticipates the growth and acceptance of subluxation-based chiropractic within the healthcare community. He envisions a profession that garners universal respect and recognition, saying, "I look forward to seeing the profession evolve into one that embraces universal respect within our profession. Subluxation-based chiropractic will be recognized and accepted as both scientific-based and patient-focused within the greater healthcare community."
ICA President, Dr. Selina Sigafoose-Jackson also recognized Dr. Betz’s exceptional talent and commitment, saying, “There were many deserving nominees for Chiropractor of the Year this year. Ultimately, Dr. Betz received the award based on his integrity, willingness to serve, dedication to this profession, support and loyalty to the ICA, his extraordinary depth of knowledge and understanding of the history of chiropractic. Need I say more? It is my privilege and honor to serve with this man and to say congratulations.”
The ICA congratulates Dr. Joseph Betz on receiving the Chiropractor of the Year award for 2023 and commends his tireless dedication to advancing the field of chiropractic and his commitment to his patients.
