International Chiropractors Association Congratulates Dr. Stephanie Sullivan on Receipt of McAndrews Research Award
Dr. Sullivan to speak at ICA Annual Convention in Las Vegas
ICA is excited to have Dr. Sullivan presenting at the ICA Annual Convention, April 20-22 at the Park MGM, Las Vegas. The convention is a premier event in the Chiropractic profession.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) congratulations, Dr. Stephanie Sulllivan, Director of the Sid E. Williams Center for Chiropractic Research at Life University on receiving the Jerome F. McAndrews, D.C., Memorial Research Fund Award.
The McAndrews Award recognizes outstanding research contributions in the field of chiropractic and honors the memory of Dr. Jerome F. McAndrews, who was a steadfast advocate for chiropractic research and advancement. The award is given by NCMIC to research recipients who has demonstrated an exceptional ability to:
• Advance research and the exchange of scientific information.
• Promote high ethical standards in research and/or practice.
• Contribute to practical applications to chiropractic practice.
• Interact professionally with other individuals and groups involved in relevant research and application.
Beth Clay, ICA Executive Director stated, “ICA is excited to have Dr. Sullivan presenting at the ICA Annual Convention, April 20-22 at the Park MGM, Las Vegas. The convention is a premier event in the Chiropractic profession, bringing together leaders and practitioners to learn, connect, and celebrate the advancements in the field.” Ms. Clay continued, “ The ICA congratulates Dr. Stephanie Sullivan on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to her continued contributions to the field of Chiropractic.”
For more information on the ICA's 2023 Annual Convention, please visit https://icaevents.org/convention2023.
