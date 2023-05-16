Over Half of IT Services Companies Expanded Supplier Ecosystems in Past Three Years

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software Logo

QuoteWerks Logo

New Report Underscores Growing Challenges in IT Procurement and Increasing Value of Sales Automation Tools

Providers are increasingly adopting sales automation and quoting tools to overcome those challenges and reduce the timelines for closing new deals.”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the pioneering developer of QuoteWerks - sales quoting and proposal software, released its 2023 Trends in IT Procurement Report this week. This year’s study included responses from nearly 400 IT services professionals on current and past technology purchasing activities, the use of sales and automation tools, and experiences with pricing, availability, and logistics. A few notable industry statistics from the report include:

• 56% of IT companies have increased their number of active suppliers since January 2020 (pre-pandemic)
• 42% of survey respondents procured between $25,000 and $100,000 in hardware and supplies over the past 12 months, with 49% securing more than $100,000 in that period
• 39% identified the ability to determine product availability as the largest challenge, while supply chain concerns affected 19% of providers (a nearly 30% drop for 2022) 

The 2023 survey results suggest that, despite the easing of disruption in the last few years, IT providers are still encountering a number of challenges in acquiring goods and services for their clients.

“The procurement ecosystem for technology professionals continues expanding to address the mounting demands of business clients and the growing complexity of the solutions they sell, implement and support,” said QuoteWerks Vice President Brian Laufer. “Providers are increasingly adopting sales automation and quoting tools to overcome those challenges and reduce the timelines for closing new deals.”

QuoteWerks conducts this annual survey to improve and validate its development roadmap. The growing changes and challenges in the procurement space led to the development of VendorRFQ by the QuoteWerks team which centralizes vendor communication. Additionally, feedback from the greater IT services community helps their team identify new or shifting trends. This year’s results illustrate the dynamic nature of product and services procurement and the rising value of automation.

“The high adoption rate of new technologies in the sales process underscores the importance of innovation today,” said John Lewe, President of Aspire Technologies, QuoteWerks’ parent company.  “IT services companies that integrate quoting tools with sales, procurement, and business management platforms are realizing how beneficial automation can be to their bottom lines, employees, and customers.”

Download a free copy of the 2023 QuoteWerks IT Procurement Report here.

About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, TDSYNNEX, and more), Amazon Business, FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc
+ +14072481481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Over Half of IT Services Companies Expanded Supplier Ecosystems in Past Three Years

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc
+ +14072481481
Company/Organization
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
4901 Vineland Road Ste 250
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
+1 407-248-1481
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 29 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

More From This Author
Over Half of IT Services Companies Expanded Supplier Ecosystems in Past Three Years
Aspire Technologies, Inc. Releases Over 30 New Features and Enhancements in QuoteWerks Version 23 Build 2
QuoteWerks’ Brian Laufer Lands Spot on CRN’s Channel Chiefs List for Sixth Straight Year
View All Stories From This Author