JOHN DURBIN HUSHER QUESTIONS GLOBAL WARMING
John Durbin Husher goes back to the history of Earth and its climate changes in his book Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real CrisisYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global warming, according to NASA, is the long-term heating of Earth’s surface observed since the pre-industrial period caused by human activities. But what if there is more to it? John Durbin Husher explores the Earth before man, after man, and after oil in his book Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis.
An insightful and extensive take on the serious problem that is global warming, Beyond Global Warming uses scientific evidence, translated for readers to best understand, the Earth’s state when man came as well as the many changes that followed since. It focuses on its main cause and emphasizes ways to prevent it.
Amazon customer Grady Harp gives the book a full five stars out of five and says, “Using scientific data well translated for the novice, Husher presents facts that startle – and make us think! This is an extraordinarily fine book – very highly recommended for everyone.”
Beyond Global Warming is perfect for those who are only getting into the subject matter as well as those who are already deep into it as it introduces the problem, its nuances, and solutions.
John Durbin Husher graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He has contributed his talent in the Semiconductor technology field, such as the first single-chip Silicon and Integrated Circuit. Since retirement, he has been dedicating his creativity to writing with Beyond Global Warming as one result. Access more information on his website here.
Take a step back, ask questions, and be illuminated by John Durbin Husher’s genius mind. Get a copy of the book on Amazon. Order here.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
Other