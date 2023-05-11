Earn With the Worker Empowerment Cabinet This Summer!

The Worker Empowerment Cabinet has several opportunities for youth and young adults to earn money this Summer.

The Worker Empowerment Cabinet is offering several opportunities for Boston youth and young adults to earn money during Summer 2023. Check them out below. Eligibility and application requirements vary for each program. To learn more, visit the relevant website of the program(s) that interests you. Please share with the young people in your life!

SuccessLink Youth Summer Jobs

The SuccessLink Youth Summer Jobs program connects Boston youth ages 14-18 to a variety of unique job opportunities across all neighborhoods in Boston at non profits, community-based organizations, and City agencies. To apply, young people should:

Visit the website .

View the job listings.

Apply directly to the jobs they are interested in.

Deadline to apply is Sunday, May 21 .

The Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity is hosting two virtual SuccessLink Information Sessions and five We Hire Youth Neighborhood Job Fairs. The schedule is as follows:

Virtual Information Session I | Wednesday, May 17, 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Information Session II | Thursday, May 18, 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Jamaica Plain | BCYF Curtis Hall | Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

East Boston | BCYF Pino | Tuesday, May 23, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mattapan/Hyde Park | BCYF Mi﻿ldred Avenue | Thursday, June 1, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Roxbury | BCYF Shelburne | Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dorchester | BCYF Perkins | Thursday, May 25, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

At the virtual information sessions youth, parents, and community members are encouraged to join to learn more about the SuccessLink program. At the Neighborhood Job Fairs, youth will be able to connect with local employers and get assistance with the application and onboarding process.

For more information, visit boston.gov/summer-jobs.

Summer Learn and Earn

Jumpstart your college education and earn money with the Summer Learn and Earn program. The program offers a unique opportunity for rising high school juniors and seniors in Boston to earn money while taking college-level courses. Students will also get access to team meetings, academic coaching, and college readiness activities (such as campus tours and financial aid information sessions). The courses available for Summer 2023 are:

Introduction to Marketing

Introduction to Business

Web Design I

Entrepreneurship

Introduction to HVAC

Google IT Professional Certification Program

The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 21. Classes begin July 10. For more information, visit boston.gov/learn-earn.

Youth Options Unlimited (YOU) Boston

The YOU Boston Summer Youth Employment program places young people ages 14-24 in paid, supervised work opportunities with community-based organizations that lead to careers. Summer employment runs July 5 - August 25, 2023. During the program, young people will:

gain crucial early-life work experiences,

develop job readiness skills, and

build their resume.

For more information, visit boston.gov/you-summer.

PowerCorps Boston

PowerCorps Boston provides young adults with training, career readiness support, and connections to employers in the green jobs industry. Participants get paid while receiving hands-on training that prepares them for living-wage careers. Applications are open for the Summer 2023 Cohort which begins in July. For more information, visit boston.gov/power-corps.

City Academy

City Academy prepares trainees for living wage jobs as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and for jobs requiring a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and/or Hoisting License. These City jobs pay above Boston's Living Wage and offer health benefits, union membership, and opportunities for pay increases. This training leads to full time jobs and participants must be 18 years old. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 5. For more information, visit boston.gov/city-academy.