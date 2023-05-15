Brand 316: A Christian Ministry Focused on Reducing Recidivism Launches in Wichita, KS

2.2 million Americans are currently incarcerated. After release, nearly 70 percent are rearrested within 3 years. Brand316 is focused on lowering recidivism.

Release from prison is not as easy as most think. The concept is wonderful; the realities faced are difficult from the minute you walk out of the prison doors.”
— David Phillips, President of Brand 316 Inc
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that there are over 2.2 million people currently incarcerated and nearly 600,000 are released every year. The national recidivism rate hovers around 67% - meaning that nearly 7 out of 10 people released will be rearrested within 3 years. There are several direct causes for the high rate of recidivism which also provide several direct solutions to fix the problem. They range from learning how to re-enter in society, a lack of education, the difficulty of getting employment, society’s unwillingness to forgive and much more.

Brand 316 is a Christian ministry focused on stopping the revolving door of incarceration through Christ-Centered personal, professional and spiritual development and training for the formerly incarcerated. They focus on the core issues causing recidivism through training, support and mentorship which begins while inmates are still in prison and continues upon release.

“Release from prison is not as easy as most think. The concept is wonderful; the realities faced are difficult from the minute you walk out of the prison doors. You are leaving one society you had to fully adapt to in order to survive and being put into a new society, with a different set of rules and several immediate obstacles. Most inmates leave prison without the training or support needed to survive” states David Phillips, founder of Brand 316 “putting them in a nearly impossible task once released.”

Training is essential but it is not as simple as a few workbooks here and there. Brand 316 invests the time into every aspect needed to realistically thrive after prison. This process starts when inmates are less than 4 years from release and continues with a 52-week real world career and reintegration training program once they are released. Members of Brand 316 are provided immediate employment upon release, an intense training program focused on the future, a strong Christian support network, trauma counseling and a realistic path to long term success. Learn more about Brand 316’s training program: Prison Reintegration and Career Training Program.

The amount of hopelessness inside prison is alarming but equally devastating are the amount of people that are excited for release yet have little hope of staying out. “The numbers do not lie; the high recidivism rate substantiates that lack of hope upon release. The hope of getting out of prison must change to the hope of staying out of prison. Meeting the immediate needs of the recently released is important” said David Phillips “but it is vital to focus on their long term growth. It is critical that they can envision a successful future and have a realistic path to achieve those goals.”

Brand 316 is asking for family members with an incarcerated loved one to contact them as soon as possible. The program is free for the inmate and will provide them the training and support needed while incarcerated and upon release. According to a study by Cornell, nearly 50% of all Americans have had a family member spend time in jail or prison. “We want family members of those incarcerated to reach out and refer their loved ones to us. We will immediately send them an application and the materials needed to get started. We invest in them” stated Phillips “and want to provide them with every tool needed to succeed upon release.”

It is simple to refer your loved one to Brand 316 on the website. Just go to www.brand316.org and click on “contact us” – fill out the form and Brand 316 will reach out immediately.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips!

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

About

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

