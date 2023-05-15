Brand 316: A Christian Ministry Focused on Reducing Recidivism Launches in Wichita, KS
2.2 million Americans are currently incarcerated. After release, nearly 70 percent are rearrested within 3 years. Brand316 is focused on lowering recidivism.
Release from prison is not as easy as most think. The concept is wonderful; the realities faced are difficult from the minute you walk out of the prison doors.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that there are over 2.2 million people currently incarcerated and nearly 600,000 are released every year. The national recidivism rate hovers around 67% - meaning that nearly 7 out of 10 people released will be rearrested within 3 years. There are several direct causes for the high rate of recidivism which also provide several direct solutions to fix the problem. They range from learning how to re-enter in society, a lack of education, the difficulty of getting employment, society’s unwillingness to forgive and much more.
Brand 316 is a Christian ministry focused on stopping the revolving door of incarceration through Christ-Centered personal, professional and spiritual development and training for the formerly incarcerated. They focus on the core issues causing recidivism through training, support and mentorship which begins while inmates are still in prison and continues upon release.
“Release from prison is not as easy as most think. The concept is wonderful; the realities faced are difficult from the minute you walk out of the prison doors. You are leaving one society you had to fully adapt to in order to survive and being put into a new society, with a different set of rules and several immediate obstacles. Most inmates leave prison without the training or support needed to survive” states David Phillips, founder of Brand 316 “putting them in a nearly impossible task once released.”
Training is essential but it is not as simple as a few workbooks here and there. Brand 316 invests the time into every aspect needed to realistically thrive after prison. This process starts when inmates are less than 4 years from release and continues with a 52-week real world career and reintegration training program once they are released. Members of Brand 316 are provided immediate employment upon release, an intense training program focused on the future, a strong Christian support network, trauma counseling and a realistic path to long term success. Learn more about Brand 316’s training program: Prison Reintegration and Career Training Program.
The amount of hopelessness inside prison is alarming but equally devastating are the amount of people that are excited for release yet have little hope of staying out. “The numbers do not lie; the high recidivism rate substantiates that lack of hope upon release. The hope of getting out of prison must change to the hope of staying out of prison. Meeting the immediate needs of the recently released is important” said David Phillips “but it is vital to focus on their long term growth. It is critical that they can envision a successful future and have a realistic path to achieve those goals.”
Brand 316 is asking for family members with an incarcerated loved one to contact them as soon as possible. The program is free for the inmate and will provide them the training and support needed while incarcerated and upon release. According to a study by Cornell, nearly 50% of all Americans have had a family member spend time in jail or prison. “We want family members of those incarcerated to reach out and refer their loved ones to us. We will immediately send them an application and the materials needed to get started. We invest in them” stated Phillips “and want to provide them with every tool needed to succeed upon release.”
It is simple to refer your loved one to Brand 316 on the website. Just go to www.brand316.org and click on “contact us” – fill out the form and Brand 316 will reach out immediately.
Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips!
Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.
"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16
