Coro Health Announces New Streaming Products and Strategic Partnerships

Company adds CARE Radio, Senior Sing-Along Karaoke, and a relaunch of FaithFirst spiritual support to their clinically proven therapeutic MusicFirst platform.

This is a natural evolution of our product roadmap. We have listened to our customers who are tired of off the shelf products that do not meet their needs” — David Schofman, Co-Founder

AUSTING, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro Health, a leading digital therapeutics company, announced today several new therapeutic and entertainment products to complement their industry leading, clinically-proven MusicFirst™ and FaithFirst™ streaming service. In addition, the company proudly announced several new distribution partnerships from some of the largest and most respected engagement platforms in the healthcare industry. The company also unveiled their new website www.corohealth.com

“We have always tried to listen and respond to the residents and staff in our 5000+ healthcare locations. Their frustration with ‘off the shelf’ music and faith offerings, lack of multi-faith content and expensive and poor-quality engagement tools drove our decision to bring forward a whole new line-up of products,” said Coro Health Co-Founder, David Schofman. “The reception to our new suite of products has been overwhelming, as is evident by the premier lineup of new partners as well as new contract extensions from many of our existing customers.

New Content Includes:

• FaithFirst: Multi-faith, custom-curated spiritual support content designed specifically for individuals in healthcare environments. Includes over 1000 hours of audio/video content from seven different faith traditions (Christian, Catholic, Jewish, Native American, Islam, Buddhism and General Spirituality) that include sermons, prayers, meditations, education, inspiration, music, worship, chanting and much more.

• CARE Radio: 50+ genre-based streaming radio stations without any DJ or commercial interruptions. Care is utilizing Coro Health’s patented Music Prescription Builder™ technology. The service includes programs of fully licensed music from popular original artists like Frank Sinatra, Taylor Swift, Bob Marley, John Denver and thousands more.

• Senior Sing-Along: Over 1000 karaoke styled songs specifically curated for individuals within long-term care. Clinical evidence shows that when people sing along or in groups it helps improve memory recall, respiratory function, sharpen brain function and enhance mood.

New Partnerships and Contract Extensions Include:

• iN2L + LifeLoop: Industry-leading enterprise platform boosts resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all within a singular, comprehensive solution. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America. www.in2l.com

• Claris Healthcare: Claris is focused on bringing healthcare into the home with the aim of providing patients with better remote care to improve their quality-of-life at all stages while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. www.clarishealthcare.com

• Sentrics + Connected Living: Sentrics is a leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Connected Living provides engagement technology solutions through a single CMS to over 550 communities. www.sentrics.net

• CommScope + HomeSight™: A connected care system that enables innovative remote care services for healthcare and homecare markets. www.commscope.com/homesight/

• Avidex: The 5th largest audiovisual systems integrator in the US and is a division of Telerent Leasing Corporation. Sister TLC brand, TeleHealth Services is a national technology solutions integrator serving the US healthcare market. www.avidex.com

About Coro Health

Coro Health was started in 2009 in Austin, Texas, and has become the premier music and faith streaming service dedicated to the healthcare industry. The company offers a full-service, fully licensed, cloud-based, commercial free, subscription streaming service with unlimited usage to a wide range of healthcare constituencies. Their flagship product, MusicFirst, is known as ‘the music platform for the modern healthcare community, featuring a patented Music Prescription Builder™ built by a team of music therapists, music designers and neuroscientists that dynamically generates music programs for individuals based on their background, medical condition, and a desired supportive outcome. For more information visit www.corohealth.com or watch a company video at: https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao

