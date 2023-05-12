Submit Release
AgileOne Wins 1st Place for Quality of Service on HRO Today Baker's Dozen List

This is a significant achievement that speaks to our excellence in delivery and to the level of satisfaction among our clients.”
— Brian Clark, President of AgileOne
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne is proud to announce they have taken first place for the quality of service category in this year’s HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction List for MSP providers. HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen list ranks companies based on customer feedback in three categories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The staff at HRO Today determine rankings for each category by collecting feedback from customers of MSP services via a survey, then analyzing the results.

AgileOne earned the top spot in the quality of service leaders category for MSP services.

Brian Clark, President of AgileOne, said, “AgileOne is proud to be named on HRO Today’s Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction list for MSP as the number one MSP provider in Quality of Service. This is a significant achievement that speaks to our excellence in delivery and to the level of satisfaction among our clients. I am proud to work with so many amazing AgileOne colleagues who go above and beyond, every single day, to ensure our cherished customers enjoy the quality workforce solutions they deserve.”

About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.

Patrick Moyer
The ActOne Group
