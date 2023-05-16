SugarBee® Apple Sponsors the 2023 National Scripps Spelling Bee
We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Scripps National Spelling Bee...We are proud to support the Bee's educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to unlock their potential.”BREWSTER, WASHINGTON, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [Brewster, WA] - SugarBee® Apple, a leading apple brand known for its exceptional honey-sweet flavor and unrivaled crispness, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 National Scripps Spelling Bee, a week-long televised event that celebrates both students and their educators.
On May 28th, over 200 student finalists from across the nation will take the stage in the Washington, DC area to experience Bee Week and compete for the title of National Spelling Bee Champion. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities.
The SugarBee® Apple growers proudly support The Bee’s mission to help every child unlock their potential, and honor the commitment of more than 70,000 educators who continue to champion the Scripps National Spelling Bee program year after year. “To all of the families and students who work hard each year to compete in local, state, and national competitions, we are proud of your continued drive to excel,” says SugarBee® orchardist Cass Gebbers, one of the proud growers of the SugarBee® apple.
"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Scripps National Spelling Bee," said Gebbers. "We believe in the power of words and the importance of literacy. We are proud to support the Bee's educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to unlock their potential and strive to reach incredible goals."
In addition to sponsoring the Scripps National Spelling Bee, SugarBee® Apple is also presenting the Scripps Educator of the Year award. This prestigious award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their students and have made a significant impact on their education and personal development. The recipient is chosen based on their outstanding contributions to the field of education and their ability to inspire students to achieve academic excellence.
The 2023 Educator of the Year is Gina Calhoun. An 8th grade language arts and social studies teacher at Ashe County Middle School in Warrensville, North Carolina, Mrs. Calhoun is passionate about going above and beyond to celebrate her students’ success.
"We are honored to present the Scripps Educator of the Year award to Mrs. Calhoun," said Julie DeJarnatt, Marketing Director of SugarBee® Apple. "Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds and futures of our children, and we want to recognize and celebrate their exceptional efforts in creating a positive learning environment. SugarBee® Apple growers proudly support the Bee's educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to discover their potential to innovate and create something magical."
The mission of Scripps to inspire wonderment and curiosity aligns with that one curious little bee who carried pollen from an unknown tree to a honeycrisp tree, where the SugarBee® apple was born.
For more information, visit sugarbeeapple.com/scripps-national-spelling-bee.
About SugarBee® Apple:
The SugarBee® Apple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country.
About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). www.spellingbee.com
