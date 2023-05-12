May 12 - Secretary Griswold Recognizes Public Service Recognition Week

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, May 12, 2023 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is highlighting Public Service Recognition Week, which honors government employees who serve at the federal, state, county, local, and tribal level.

“I want to express my thanks to the dedicated public servants at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office who work tirelessly to make sure our state is the best place to cast a ballot and run a business,” said Secretary Griswold. “The employees in my office always set a high standard for customer service and ensure the Department of State delivers for Colorado businesses and voters year after year. I am grateful for all their efforts.”

“I also want to recognize all of Colorado’s local election administrators for their commitment to serving voters across the state,” continued Secretary Griswold. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication to ensuring voters in every county have access to great elections. Colorado’s democracy is stronger because of our election administrators who are some of the best in the nation.”

Public Service Recognition Week is celebrated annually for a week beginning the first Sunday in May. It was first celebrated in 1985.

To learn about employment with the Colorado Department of State, please visit https://careers.colorado.gov/.