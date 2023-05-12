Purse-Impressions Charity Adopts Two New Facilities Into Their Fresh Start Recovery Program

We are thrilled to include women from both facilities into our program and have plans to add items for the children as we expand our reach into de-stigmatizing people’s perception of addicts!” — Patricia Brusha

CAVE CREEK, AZ, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Purse-Impressions, a Cave Creek, AZ charity, is on a mission to help women and men celebrate substance abuse recovery with their fresh start purses and backpacks. In addition to the 11 rehab campuses they currently support in AZ, the charity is pleased to announce the addition of Arizona Women’s Recovery Center and Hushabye Nursery into their program.

Arizona Women’s Recovery Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing substance abuse treatment to women and their children through a variety of programs to address individual needs. All of AWRC’s programs focus on providing the tools and resources to assist women in living financially independent, drug and alcohol-free lives.

Women who abuse alcohol and other drugs have unique issues, especially those women who are pregnant or have children. Arizona Women’s Recovery Center recognizes that recovery for women require development of life skills along with healing of their self-image.

“I was blown away by the level of care provided to the women and children at each of the new facilities we will begin supporting!”,stated Patricia Brusha Founder of Purse-Impressions. “Our purses will be used to celebrate and reward milestones the ladies reach during their recovery journey.”

Hushabye Nursery’s mission is to embrace substance exposed babies and their caregivers with compassionate, evidence-based care that changes the course of their entire lives. The organization was founded by Tara Sundem, a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner who witnessed firsthand the challenges of newborns exposed prenatally to opioids and those families trying to care for them.

Purse-Impressions will commemorate the mom’s special day when she can take her baby home with one of their fresh start purses.

“We are thrilled to include women from both facilities into our program and have plans to add items for the children as we expand our reach into de-stigmatizing people’s perception of addicts!” Added Patricia, “I know my daughter Courtney would have loved the idea of us including babies and children into our giving back to the recovery community”

Patricia Brusha’s daughter, Courtney, died suddenly and tragically at 28 years of age on June 4, 2019, from stage 4 liver cirrhosis. Courtney struggled with addiction and lost her battle from years of alcohol abuse. She had been in and out of rehabilitation programs and upon her release she was given a clear plastic bag to put her personal items in.

Courtney thought she had overcome addiction and before she passed away, she told her mom about an idea she had to give back to the rehabilitation centers by giving each graduate a handbag, backpack or tote filled with hygiene, makeup and other essential items. It was Courtney’s wish that graduates leave with dignity and respect.

Purse-Impression’s strategy is to share Courtney’s story with others struggling with addiction and to help them improve their mental outlook by recognizing their accomplishments, promote self-confidence and support overall wellness.

For more information regarding donating purses , hygiene items or cash donations please visit www.purse-impressions.com or contact patricia@purse-impressions.com. Donations are accepted at the Charity Boutique at 7171 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek AZ 85331



About Purse-Impressions: After the sudden loss of her daughter Courtney, Patricia pursued her dream of giving back to the recovery community. In just over 3 years Purse-Impressions has donated over 4200 purses and backpacks to rehab centers in AZ, CO, FL, VA and Canada.