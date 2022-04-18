COURTNEY M. Proudly Wins Two Bookfest Awards in Spring 2022 Book Competition

A Mother's Loss, A Daughters Legacy Purse-Impressions

The BookFest Winner 2nd Place Non-Fiction & 3rd Place Cover Design

Nothing can replace losing a child, However I am thrilled to have won these two prestigious awards and hope that my book inspires and helps others who struggle with alcohol addiction” — Patricia Brusha

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal memoir COURTNEY M. A Mother’s Loss, A Daughters Legacy has been recognized as an outstanding Non-Fiction entry by winning two categories in the first Bookfest Awards. The winners, announced at its 5th biannual virtual event, demonstrate excellence in the literary arts. The BookFest Awards honors writers who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction and is proud to salute the award-winning books and authors.

Winning 2nd place for the non-fiction category and 3rd place for cover design, COURTNEY M, is a compelling and personal dual memoir, about a daughter sharing her desire to overcome her addiction, while a mother shares her heartbreak of losing a child.

Courtney M. was an amazing, beautiful, and energetic girl. She was bigger than life, with a stunning smile and contagious laugh but unfortunately, she experienced difficult times in her short life. At the age of 24 she entered rehab for the first time and documented her journey. Courtney’s unfiltered journal brings the reader inside the mind of an addict and the desire to overcome her poisonous addiction.

After 4 years of watching her daughter struggle with alcohol abuse, Patricia B., recovering alcoholic, began to record the events that ultimately led to every parent’s nightmare. Suddenly and tragically, Patricia lost her 28 year old daughter to stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol abuse. Turning tragedy into action, Patricia brought Courtney’s dream of helping other addicts into a reality by creating the now successful nonprofit Purse-Impressions.

“Nothing can replace losing a child,” Patricia stated, “However I am thrilled to have won these two prestigious awards and hope that my book inspires and helps others who struggle with alcohol addiction”

COURTNEY M. is available on Amazon or interested readers can find out more information on the Purse-Impressions charity website www.pure-impressions.com

About the Author

Patricia Brusha has spent her career as a successful Entrepreneur, Speaker and Author. She is also a grateful recovering alcoholic. “Courtney M” is her second published book and first work of non-fiction

About Purse-Impressions

In memory of the passing on June 4th 2019 of Courtney Elizabeth Michaels (28 years old) and her struggles with alcohol abuse, Purse-Impressions is a nonprofit corporation started by her mother Patricia Brusha. Purse-Impressions mission is “To gift graduates from rehab with a purse that celebrates their accomplishments, allowing them to move forward with dignity, strength and the knowledge that someone cares.” To learn more, visit www.purse-impressions.com.