Purse-Impressions Seeking Items for 4th Annual Holiday Donation to Crossroads, Inc & Community Bridges

PURSE-IMPRESSIONS WILL GIFT HOLIDAY PURSES & BACKPACKS TO INDIVIDUALS IN SOBER LIVING HOMES AND ALCOHOL & DRUG REHAB TREATMENT CENTERS

I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the heartbreak of losing my 28 year old daughter Courtney to alcohol addiction, into inspiration for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives” — Patricia Brusha

Purse-Impressions, a 501 (c) 3 charity is beginning preparation for their 4th annual Christmas & Holiday Donations to Crossroads, Inc and Community Bridges and they need your help!

Throughout the year Purse-Impressions regularly provides graduates from substance abuse recovery programs with a purse or backpack to celebrate their accomplishment and allow them to move forward with a sense of dignity. During the holidays Purse-Impressions charity donate their fresh start bags to individuals who will spend the holidays in treatment or in a sober living home. For many this is the only gift they will receive for the holidays.

"I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my 28 year old daughter Courtney to alcohol addiction, into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” said Patricia Brusha, “In 2021 we donated 550 holiday bags to men, women and children, who live with their moms in sober living facilities, filled with hygiene and other needed essentials”

Items needed are new or gently used purses, backpacks and to fill bags, travel size toiletries, hygiene items, makeup, jewelry, socks, journals, as well as, children’s toys, coloring books and crayons and candy or snacks. Monetary donations are also acceptable and appreciated. All donations are eligible for a tax receipt.

“The road to sobriety isn’t easy and it takes a village to show individuals that they matter and that their struggles along their journey can result in success” Patricia added. Purse-Impressions has donated 3500 purses and backpacks to 11 different rehabs in just 3 years.

Donated items can be dropped off at Purse-Impressions Charity Boutique at 7171 E. Cave Creek Rd Unit Q or you can contact Patricia at patricia@purse-impressions.com for pick up. Monetary donations can be made online at www.purse-impressions.com

Every day, someone, somewhere is struggling with an addiction. These men, women and children are someone’s father, mother, sister, brother, son, or daughter – these individuals could be any one of us; they could be someone you know or a perfect stranger. Purse-Impressions mission is to make sure they feel loved this holiday season!

