Submit Release
News Search

There were 317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,128 in the last 365 days.

Purse-Impressions Seeking Items for 4th Annual Holiday Donation to Crossroads, Inc & Community Bridges

Purse-Impressions Holiday Donation

Purse-Impressions Holiday Donation 2021

Purse-Impressions Founder, Patricia Brusha

Purse-Impressions Founder, Patricia Brusha

PURSE-IMPRESSIONS WILL GIFT HOLIDAY PURSES & BACKPACKS TO INDIVIDUALS IN SOBER LIVING HOMES AND ALCOHOL & DRUG REHAB TREATMENT CENTERS

I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the heartbreak of losing my 28 year old daughter Courtney to alcohol addiction, into inspiration for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives”
— Patricia Brusha

CAVE CREEK , AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Purse-Impressions, a 501 (c) 3 charity is beginning preparation for their 4th annual Christmas & Holiday Donations to Crossroads, Inc and Community Bridges and they need your help!

Throughout the year Purse-Impressions regularly provides graduates from substance abuse recovery programs with a purse or backpack to celebrate their accomplishment and allow them to move forward with a sense of dignity. During the holidays Purse-Impressions charity donate their fresh start bags to individuals who will spend the holidays in treatment or in a sober living home. For many this is the only gift they will receive for the holidays.

"I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my 28 year old daughter Courtney to alcohol addiction, into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” said Patricia Brusha, “In 2021 we donated 550 holiday bags to men, women and children, who live with their moms in sober living facilities, filled with hygiene and other needed essentials”

Items needed are new or gently used purses, backpacks and to fill bags, travel size toiletries, hygiene items, makeup, jewelry, socks, journals, as well as, children’s toys, coloring books and crayons and candy or snacks. Monetary donations are also acceptable and appreciated. All donations are eligible for a tax receipt.

“The road to sobriety isn’t easy and it takes a village to show individuals that they matter and that their struggles along their journey can result in success” Patricia added. Purse-Impressions has donated 3500 purses and backpacks to 11 different rehabs in just 3 years.

Donated items can be dropped off at Purse-Impressions Charity Boutique at 7171 E. Cave Creek Rd Unit Q or you can contact Patricia at patricia@purse-impressions.com for pick up. Monetary donations can be made online at www.purse-impressions.com

Every day, someone, somewhere is struggling with an addiction. These men, women and children are someone’s father, mother, sister, brother, son, or daughter – these individuals could be any one of us; they could be someone you know or a perfect stranger. Purse-Impressions mission is to make sure they feel loved this holiday season!

.

Patricia Brusha
Purse-Impressions
+1 602-814-6679
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Purse-Impressions Seeking Items for 4th Annual Holiday Donation to Crossroads, Inc & Community Bridges

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.