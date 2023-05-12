Three co-authors announce publication of business development book “The One Advantage”
Jason Richmond, Mike Richardson and Leo Bottary combine their expertise on culture, agility and peer power
Unlocking peer power helps you create a purpose-driven workforce that has the agility to tackle anything that comes its way.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three leading authors and thought leaders have joined forces to write a book that delivers vital leadership guidance for business executives.
— Richmond, Bottary, Richardson
The new e-book “The One Advantage: Introducing a Peer-Powered Culture of Agility to Your Organization,” out today on Amazon, was written by Jason Richmond, an authority on culture, Mike Richardson, an expert on agility, and Leo Bottary, a thought leader on peer power.
To celebrate the launch of the book FREE copies of the ODF version are being given away to the first 25 applicants.
The Richmond-Bottary-Richardson trio draw on their unique areas of expertise to provide innovative strategies which address how to handle the challenges and seize the opportunities of a fast-changing business world. Their book delivers the three keys to a thriving organization: culture matters, great cultures are driven by peer influence and agility stimulates adaptability and resilience.
In a joint statement the co-authors said, “In our world filled with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, what’s known as VUCA, every organization needs the one advantage that can help them weather any storm. Our book introduces corporate leaders to methods they can use to inspire their teams to new heights and chart their course for the future of work.
“Unlocking peer power helps you create a purpose-driven workforce that has the agility to tackle anything that comes its way.”
Richmond, Richardson and Bottary also co-host a bi-weekly podcast called “The One Advantage” that can be found on Apple, Spotify, Google, Jiosaavn, Spreaker, YouTube and on the Ideal Outcomes website.
Jason Richmond is the President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer of Ideal Outcomes, Inc. During his career of more than twenty years, he has had the good fortune of working with companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. Jason has partnered with numerous start-up companies to help build solid foundations that have enabled them to become noted industry leaders. He has also worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys. In addition, Jason has provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a wide range of mid-size companies.
Leo Bottary is the founder and managing partner of Peernovation, LLC. An award-winning author of three books, including Peernovation: What Peer Groups Can Teach Us About Building High Performing Teams, he is a Vistage Top Performing Speaker, adjunct professor for Rutgers University, and opinion columnist/advisory board member for CEOWORLD magazine. Prior to teaching at Rutgers, Leo was an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University and named adjunct teacher of the year for the College of Communications and the Arts. Earlier in his career he held senior leadership positions at Mullen and Hill+Knowlton.
Mike Richardson specializes in the agility challenges of CEOs and executives running small-to-medium-sized enterprises. He started his career as a Petroleum Engineer on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs with Shell International. Today he studies agile leaders, including fighter pilots, Navy Seals, and firefighters. In the business world, he ran the Aerospace Division of a British public company, Spirent plc. In the advisory world, he spent nearly twenty years as an author, keynote speaker, facilitator, coach, and board member, including fifteen years as a CEO peer group chair and speaker with Vistage Worldwide.
