Utah Live Concerts Bands Lineup for Payson Festival
Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) announces band lineup for Here Comes the Sun rock music festival scheduled for 23-24 June at Memorial Park in Payson, Utah.
Fans can rest assured that this year’s band lineup is the ‘crème de la crème’.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced the band lineup for its Here Comes the Sun rock music festival scheduled for 23-24 June at Memorial Park in Payson, Utah. Last year’s Payson festival was a smash hit with happy fans seeking out classic rock in a family-friendly atmosphere. In its fourth year, ULCF events have attracted more than 9,000 fans to these free events created by the musician board members of ULCF. 2023 is expected to draw big crowds as people shed masks and COVID concerns. A growing raft of sponsors support these sensational summer celebrations to maintain free entrance to fans. VIDEO
— John Pilmer
“This year’s bands are going to rock the house,” states Alan Breese, chairman of ULCF for 2023. “So many great musicians have volunteered to perform for FREE so fans can also attend for free. Of course, food trucks will be there to feed the masses.”
Here are some of the bands who are ready to rock the park:
Cover Girls, Midlife Crisis, Bone Band, Be Kind Rewind, Paradox, Shufflin' Noah, Monkey Friday. Everett Lincoln, Tri Chevys, JT Bevy, Ruse, Sonestone, Geneva Road, Bandaged, Dark Chikin, Totem, Moe Low, DeNovo, JGMB, among others. More details HERE.
“More than 50 bands applied to play at this year’s Here Comes the Sun festival in Payson,” states John Pilmer, ULCF Communications Chair. “Fans can rest assured that this year’s band lineup is the ‘crème de la crème’.”
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
