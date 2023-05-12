Substantial World Issue: Climate Change
Travel with John Durbin Husher on a journey of exploration as he attempts to uncover the culprits of global warmingYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, various causes that could potentially cause ozone layer depletion have been taken into account such as the world’s agricultural practice, deforestation, fossil fuel dependence, and the continuous growth of the human population and civilization. Scientists all around the world have been grappling with this topic for quite some time, and several studies have been conducted to assess the impacts of climate change on the different species of animals and plants.
In his book titled Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis, John Durbin Husher Details his investigation into a long-running crisis and issue, shedding light on previously undiscovered parts of the problem. It delves into the topic of climate change, and talks about how it is a natural aspect of the world's cycle and affects the people who dwell on it rather than the planet itself. He tackles the continuous growth of the human population as a factor leading into the depletion of the ozone layer.
John Durbin Husher, is an electrical engineer by profession gifted with creativity and the talent to write, has written an interesting book that is extensive, well-explained, and well-researched of his personal ideas on global warming and the climate crisis. Giving readers another perspective into an ongoing issue that affects everyone on the planet.
Ever wondered what the weather was like hundreds of years ago? Or what the climate was like prior to the Industrial Revolution? Read about it in John Durbin Husher’s book titled Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis.
