John Durbin Husher: Beneath the Underlying Factors of Global Warming
Take a journey and investigate global warming and the underlying factors that could have led to its occurrence with John Durbin Husher’s Beyond Global WarmingYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where temperatures and water levels are rising, icebergs are melting, and animals are disappearing. Global warming has been a long ongoing issue that is yet to be resolved, scientists and government officials have bumped heads trying to figure out a solution to this world predicament and find common ground. Due to the excessive use and reliance on fossil fuel and with the world's resources slowly being depleted as a result of the climate catastrophe. People are starting to wonder why these phenomena are occurring.
In the book Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis written by John Durbin Husher, it tackles different aspects of global warming as the author investigates different factions that could have resulted in the change in climate. It discusses the nature of the planet, how it has undergone climate changes before the time of man and how it remains unfazed regardless of the intensity. He considers concerns such as global agricultural practices, deforestation of carbon storage, reliance on fossil fuels, and the ever-increasing human population and forest civilization, highlighting on the growing population as a possible culprit into the ongoing rise in temperatures.
John Durbin Husher, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering, crafts an intriguing book that is sure to pique the interest of a diverse range of readers from various backgrounds. Eloquently written to allow readers grasp and understand the topic with ease.
An ode to the world with the hopes of raising awareness and bringing about changes in the world's customary habits that could be harmful to all living beings, and the hidden facets of global warming read about it in Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis by John Durbin Husher.
