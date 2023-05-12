A Culprit to Global Warming: Overpopulation
Read about the detrimental and adverse effects of global warming and the different factors that caused itYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since then, global warming has become a major issue that impacts every single life on the earth. It has been wreaking havoc that has proven to have deleterious effects on different species of animals and plants. The ozone layer has been protecting the planet from harmful rays ever since the beginning of time, with its depletion due to greenhouse gasses life on the planet is vulnerable to these harmful rays. So the question is what can be done to address this global crisis?
In Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis written by John Durbin Husher, the author talks about his investigation of the different aspects that could have potentially caused the depletion of the ozone layer thus causing global warming. Tackling topics such as the properties of the planet and its resilience to change and ability to adapt, bringing awareness that the problem is not the planet but its inhabitants. He discusses the different aspects such as deforestation, overpopulation, and many more to have a hand in the shift of the natural balance, and brings the focal point into the effects of the ever-growing human population on earth and its impact on the planet.
John Durbin Husher truly is a brilliant writer with his experience and his writing style he produces a book that is sure to glue readers to their seats. Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis was written as an ode that hopes to raise awareness of the long-ongoing problem that affects the lives of everyone on the planet.
A crafty book rated 5/5 by Ghulam Mustafa, he says, “The book is an excellent, extensive, and well-explained commentary on the serious global warming problem. The writer has used scientific data and research to remind readers about this problem.”
Read about global warming and its effects on life on earth in Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis by John Durbin Husher.
