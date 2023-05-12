NWS Heat Advisory Issued this Weekend for Washington State
OLYMPIA – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Washington state that goes into effect Saturday afternoon and ends on Monday. This means it’s time for people to plan and take precautions to stay cool and safe, both outdoors and at home. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s for much of western Washington by Monday. Since many Washingtonians do not have air conditioning in their homes, cooling off can be a challenge, particularly for people with health conditions, the elderly, and infants.
Cooling centers are a key resource in protecting people from heat-related illness and other complications caused by hot weather. Many regional cooling centers will be set up across the state and are free to the public during heat events. Dial 2-1-1 or use the statewide online resource here to find cooling centers near you. Please call 7-1-1 before dialing 2-1-1 for TYY services. Language assistance is available.
Other key recommendations for heat safety include:
- Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.
- Keep your home cool by closing windows and shades during daylight hours. Use your stove and oven less to keep temperatures cooler inside.
- Check on your friends, family, and neighbors before bedtime. Assist those who are vulnerable or at higher risk, neighbors who are elderly, ill, or may need help.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids but don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Keep outdoor pets safe in the heat and make sure they have protection from heat. Walk on grass instead of asphalt, which can burn your pet's paws. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.
- Take frequent breaks when working outdoors. Wear wide-brimmed hats, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and protect your skin from sunburn.
- Do not rely on a fan as your only cooling source. While electric fans might provide some comfort, they won’t prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are very hot.