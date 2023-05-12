NWS Heat Advisory Issued this Weekend for Washington State

OLYMPIA – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Washington state that goes into effect Saturday afternoon and ends on Monday. This means it’s time for people to plan and take precautions to stay cool and safe, both outdoors and at home. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s for much of western Washington by Monday. Since many Washingtonians do not have air conditioning in their homes, cooling off can be a challenge, particularly for people with health conditions, the elderly, and infants.

Cooling centers are a key resource in protecting people from heat-related illness and other complications caused by hot weather. Many regional cooling centers will be set up across the state and are free to the public during heat events. Dial 2-1-1 or use the statewide online resource here to find cooling centers near you. Please call 7-1-1 before dialing 2-1-1 for TYY services. Language assistance is available.

Other key recommendations for heat safety include: