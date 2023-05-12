FW: B Troop / DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through Tuesday, May 9, 2023 the troopers of B Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Robert Crosier, 37, of Arlington, VT was stopped by Trooper Jared Lacoste on May 4, 2023 at 18:22 hours on East Arlington Road at Legion Road. He is cited to appear at the Bennington County Court on June 5, 2023.

Alan Marchinkowski, 42, of Rutland, VT was stopped by Trooper Craig Gardner on Corn Hill Road and Stevens Road in Pittsford on May 5, 2023. He is cited to appear at the Rutland County Court on June 12, 2023.

Danyieal Carey, 43, of Pownal, VT was stopped by Trooper Ryan Criss on US Route 7 and Oak Hill School Road in Pownal. She is cited to appear at the Bennington County Court on June 26, 2023.

Jimmy Bell, 42, was stopped by Trooper Taylor Demick on Vt Route 17 in Addison. He is cited to appear at the Addison County Court on July 3, 2023.

B Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven, Royalton, Rutland, Shaftsbury and Westminster.

Ashlee White

DPS Barracks Clerk, Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4652