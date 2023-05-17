Qube Technologies Continuous Monitoring System Gains Regulatory Approval for Advanced Technology use in New Mexico
Qube's continuous monitoring system has been approved for use as an ALARM technology by New Mexico's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies' ("Qube") continuous monitoring system has been approved for use as an Advanced Leak Detection and Repair Monitoring (ALARM) technology by New Mexico's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department ("EMNRD") for its ALARM credit program. With EMNRD's approval, oil and gas operators in New Mexico can now use Qube’s advanced methane detection technology to meet the state's new regulatory requirements for methane (natural gas) emissions.
In 2021, EMNRD released new rules aimed at curbing methane emissions in New Mexico. The rules require oil and gas operators to reduce unnecessary emissions based on a staged approach that leads to a gas capture rate of at least 98% by the end of 2026.
The program allows operators to use approved Advanced Leak and Repair Monitoring technologies to detect, isolate, and inform leak repairs. Operators can use the emissions detected by such technologies to earn credits that offset a portion of an operator's total annual volume of lost gas.
Qube’s continuous monitoring system detects and tracks harmful emissions with advanced CH4 sensors and uses powerful machine learning algorithms capable of accurately quantifying emissions and localizing their source. As a division-approved ALARM technology, oil and gas operators can use Qube's platform to earn a credit of 40% of the volume of natural gas discovered, verified, and repaired within the rule's specifications.
"We're thrilled that our application was approved," said Qube CEO Alex Macgregor. "Our continuous monitoring platform will help operators earn credits to offset a portion of their annual total volume of lost gas. We look forward to partnering with operators in New Mexico to help them achieve ambitious emissions reduction goals," Macgregor added.
Operators must notify the EMNRD in advance of using an ALARM technology through a short application. Qube provides a template of this application with the approved technology portion already filled out to make the process simple for operators.
About Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based company developing a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube works with leading operators across North America and internationally and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit qubeiot.com for more information.
ALARM Application Inquiries: Caitlan Capps at (405) 202-4556 or caitlan.capps@qubeiot.com
Alex MacGregor
Qube Technologies Inc
+1 403-542-2208
alex.macgregor@qubeiot.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn