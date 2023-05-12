Get Young Wellness Solutions Is Taking on Wellness … The Young Way
Meet Jeremy Young, a growing social media phenomena who has overcome significant health struggles. Now he is committed to helping others overcome their own.
Meet Jeremy Young, a growing social media phenomena who has overcome significant health struggles. Now he is committed to helping others overcome their own.
Science shows us that we are each literally a miracle. That by all the science and mathematics that we understand, each of us is unique and spectacularly rare. No one wellness plan fits all.”CANADENSIS, PA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Get Young Wellness Solutions Is Taking on Wellness … The Young Way
— Jeremy Young
Meet Jeremy Young, a growing social media phenomena who has overcome significant health struggles. Now he is committed to helping others overcome their own.
He's the guy to watch in the holistic wellness world. Meet Jeremy Young, founder of Get Young Wellness Solutions, a home-grown venture offering science-backed one-on-one health and wellness coaching. With his daily video posts, messages of positivity, unending enthusiasm and just the right amount of real science talk worked in, Jeremy has quickly gained an audience with those seeking answers to their own failing health and wellbeing. His social media following has more than doubled in just the last month, surpassing all standards exponentially. He clearly is on a roll.
His success is notable but also equally remarkable, as his own wellbeing has been anything but easy. Jeremy is an accomplished 30-year career environmental scientist, spanning multi-disciplines of microbiology, marine biology and analytical chemistry. He is the founder of Pocono Environmental Laboratories. He has professional certifications in water chemistry, aerobiology, and environmental contaminants. He has protected thousands of individuals and their businesses from ecological hazards. But, he is also recovered from a lifetime of substance and emotional abuse, dependence on prescription drugs, horrific family loss and debilitating un-wellness.
Through his own tenacity and resourcefulness, Jeremy made the choice to seek help outside of mainstream medicine. Together with his deep biology knowledge, application of life skills, love of research, support from family and friends and most of all hard work, he has turned things around. He has healed himself. He has taken control of his own personal wellness. He is off all prescription meds and is thriving. And he is committed to helping others accomplish the same.
”Self-help was a logical route to recovery for me because professionally I am a scientist and researcher," explained Jeremy. " For decades I have intimately studied the many earthly and environmental disciplines that affect our bodies, our chemical and unique biological makeup. I am so grateful that my profession has enabled me to improve my own health. But even more so I am proud that my profession has enabled me to also improve the wellness of thousands of others."
Through Get Young Wellness Solutions, Jeremy has created a program of science-guided one-on-one personal coaching to help individuals overcome chronic illness and attain their own unique and optimal wellness. In collaboration with his team of functional medicine specialists, patented technologies and science-backed assessments, GYWS provides individually tailored wellness solutions. And with Jeremy at their side, individuals learn one-on-one about their unique body's needs, how to practice new behaviors and incorporate nutrition, supplements and science-based therapies into their lifestyle.
"Science shows us that we are each literally a miracle. That by all the science and mathematics that we understand, each of us is unique and spectacularly rare. And so by design, no one wellness plan fits all. Your roadmap to optimal wellness has to be as uniquely tailored to you as you are unique. That is what my one-on-one coaching can design for you. A uniquely tailored wellness solution that can help you feel like the extraordinary being that you are."
____________________________
About Get Young Wellness Solutions - Get Young Wellness Solutions provides science-guided holistic health and wellness personal coaching to help individuals overcome chronic illness and attain their own unique and optimal wellness. For more information go to https://www.getyoung.co
About Jeremy R. Young - Jeremy Young is the Founder and Coach of Get Young Wellness Solutions and Independent Brand Partner of NuLife Sciences. He is an environmental science expert and was Founder, President and Lab Director of Pocono Environmental Laboratories. Jeremy has professional certification from the Pan American Aerobiology Board and McCrone Research Institute. He has a BS in Biology from East Stroudsburg University and was inducted into the Julia Society for his continued support of the ESU Chemistry and Marine Science Program. When not hard at work, Jeremy is at home or outdoors with his wife Cathy, dog Red, horse Finn, donkey Albus and a whole bunch of chickens.
Jeremy Young
Get Young Wellness Solutions
+1 570-977-3625
Jeremy@getyoung.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok