Maria De Leon Expands Access to 'The Game,' a Patented, Simulation-Based Workshop for Transformational Growth

Maria De Leon, certified host of The Game transformational coach

Maria De Leon brings a globally recognized, high-impact experience to individuals, couples, and entrepreneurs.

This isn’t about quick fixes or magic pills—it’s about clarity, intention, and actionable steps that move you forward.” — Maria De Leon

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified transformational coach Maria De Leon , a certified host of The Game , today announced expanded access to The Game—a patented, small-group life-simulation workshop designed to compress years’ worth of growth into a focused 6–9-hour experience. Built on principles of intentional living, coaching science, and immersive teamwork, The Game empowers participants to break old patterns, set clear goals, and take decisive action.De Leon’s passion for transformation is rooted in lived experience. After two major financial collapses and a year living in a garage while maintaining a full-time job, she turned to coaching and mentorship. Those pivotal moments became the foundation of her mission: helping others move from survival to purpose, responsibility, and abundance. “I’ve lived through the setbacks, and I know what it means to rebuild,” said Maria De Leon, certified host of The Game.How The Game Works- Pre-Work: Participants reflect on true goals, pain points, and current resources—stretching beyond what seems measurably possible.- Workshop (6–9 hours):- Intimate groups of 4–8 participants- Real-life simulation exercises that reveal hidden patterns and decision-making styles- Coaching tools to align mindset, energetic frequency, and practical action- Post-Workshop: Within one week, each participant receives a personalized 60-minute audio debrief outlining observed patterns and a step-by-step action map.Who It Serves- Individuals at an inflection point (career, income, love, health, purpose) seeking clarity and momentum- Couples ready to do the work together, leveraging mirrored dynamics to deepen trust, clarity, and commitment- Entrepreneurs & Teams aligning vision with accountability, systems, and executionBrand Pillars- Radical Responsibility: Move from victimhood to authorship- Intentional Energy: Manage inputs (habits, focus, language) to elevate outputs (results)- Small Steps, Real Leaps: Design progress that compounds- Compassion with Standards: High expectations, human paceGlobal Expansion:With workshops available in person and online, De Leon is participating in The Game’s international expansion, including an upcoming stop in Kazakhstan (2026). As a certified coach and transformation workshop host, she delivers the program in multiple formats and settings, ensuring accessibility for individuals, couples, and small business owners alike.“Transformation is available to anyone willing to say yes,” De Leon added. “If you can see yourself as the master of your life—even in small steps—you can create outcomes far beyond what you thought possible.”About Maria De LeonMaria De Leon is a certified host of The Game, a patented transformational workshop blending simulation, coaching, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and intentional living. Having overcome significant personal challenges, she equips others to clarify their “why,” break limiting patterns, and move decisively toward abundance.About The Game:The Game—created by Evgenia Saudi—is the only patented transformational workshop of its kind in the United States. Combining reflective pre-work, a 6–9-hour immersive session, and a personalized audio debrief, it is designed to accelerate personal, relational, and professional growth.Media & Booking InquiriesMedia (Press & Partnerships): Maria De Leon — bamboo.consulting.m@gmail.comLocations Served: Asbury Park, NJ • Chicago, IL • New York, NY • Scottsdale, AZ • Austin, TX • Tempe, AZ • Newport Beach, CATo join an upcoming cohort, book a private or couples session, or invite Maria to facilitate a private workshop, email bamboo.consulting.m@gmail.com with the subject line “Play The Game Inquiry.”

S5 E62: Shaken to Awaken: Inside The Game & Transformational Workshops with Maria De Leon

