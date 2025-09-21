Dr. Andrea Givens Vaughn - Global Impact Wellness Ceo Global Impact Wellness: Partners and Staff Members plus their families Global Impact Wellness: Care you can trust!

Global Impact Wellness Group Hosts “Global Day” with the Baltimore Ravens to Champion Mental Health, Substance Abuse Treatment, and Suicide Prevention

This was more than football, It was a statement of unity. Our goal is to meet people where they are – in their communities – and show them that help, healing, and hope are always possible.” — Dr. Andrea Givens

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Impact Wellness Group , a trailblazer in advancing mental health, substance abuse recovery, and wellness initiatives, marked Suicide Prevention Month with an extraordinary event at the Baltimore Ravens’ home opener on September 14, 2025.Founders Andre Vaughn and Dr. Andrea Vaughn Givens welcomed 17 of their most valued partners and team members into a private suite at M&T Bank Stadium for a VIP game-day experience, complete with catered hospitality and premium access. This initiative, branded as “ Global Day ,” was designed not only as a celebration of partnership but also as a powerful platform to raise awareness of pressing public health challenges.Elevating Awareness Through Community & Partnership:By aligning with one of the NFL’s most prominent franchises, Global Impact Wellness Group strategically leveraged the energy of opening day to spotlight critical issues affecting millions of Americans: suicide prevention, substance abuse, and access to mental health treatment.“This was more than football,” said Dr. Andrea Vaughn Givens, Co-Founder of Global Impact Wellness Group. “It was a statement of unity. Our goal is to meet people where they are – in their communities, in their passions – and show them that help, healing, and hope are always possible.”Co-Founder Andre Vaughn added: “We wanted to give our partners and staff an unforgettable experience, while at the same time making a powerful declaration: together, we can break the stigma and build stronger support systems for those battling mental health and substance abuse challenges.”Impact Beyond the Suite:The event exemplified Global Impact Wellness Group’s commitment to innovation in wellness advocacy, blending community, culture, and cause. By providing a first-class experience to its stakeholders, the organization reinforced its mission-driven approach: empowering individuals and institutions to collaborate in creating sustainable, compassionate solutions.Global Impact Wellness Group continues to expand its programs and outreach, serving as both a wellness provider and movement-builder, while positioning events like “Global Day” as catalysts for awareness, connection, and collective action.About Global Impact Wellness Group:Global Impact Wellness Group is a pioneering wellness organization dedicated to transforming lives through comprehensive mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and holistic wellness programs. With both virtual and in-person care options, the group serves individuals ages 8 and up, creating accessible pathways to healing while engaging communities in proactive health advocacy.For more information, please visit: GlobalImpactWellness.com

