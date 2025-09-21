Rashawn “RJ” Blakney Crowned MVP of the V-League All-Star Game VirtuoVerse Backing the V-League with streaming and monetized social media services Global Impact Wellness: Care you can trust! Providing mental health support to V-League players and their fans

Rashawn “RJ” Blakney Crowned MVP of the V-League All-Star Game. Rising Star’s Journey Reflects the Grit, Ambition, and Opportunity at the Heart of the V-League

That moment was something I had been looking forward to. I wanted to show the work I put in when nobody was watching” — RJ reflected

BALTIMORE , NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The V-League , America’s premier semi-professional basketball league built on the principles of ambition, opportunity, and community, proudly announces Rashawn “RJ” Blakney as the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 V-League All-Star Game.Blakney’s MVP performance is the culmination of years of perseverance, dedication, and undeniable talent. From the courts of St. Maria Goretti High School, where he scored over 1,800 points and earned Washington County Player of the Year (2019), to his dominant prep career at Loomis Chaffee (20 PPG, NEPSAC Class A Co-Player of the Year, Founders League Champion), to impactful seasons at Dayton University and Old Dominion University, RJ has consistently proven that hard work and heart rise above all obstacles.In the All-Star Game, Blakney electrified the crowd with his relentless energy, fearless leadership, and signature explosiveness—securing his place as one of the brightest young stars in basketball.The V-League: More Than a Game. Founded on the vision of creating a space where ambition meets opportunity, the V-League is more than just a league—it’s a movement. Players, team owners, and communities come together under a shared mission:- Opportunity for Athletes: A professional platform where overlooked or under-recruited talent can shine.- Community Impact: Games and programs designed to bring neighborhoods together through basketball.- Business & Growth: Building a sustainable semi-professional ecosystem that blends athletic excellence with entrepreneurial pathways.Commissioner Andre Vaughn praised Blakney’s work ethic: “A lot of players say they want it, but RJ is willing to put in the work. He showed up and showed out on the biggest stage. Someone is going to be very excited when they sign him to a deal—because he’s a grinder and a professional.”A Story of Resilience & InspirationBlakney’s journey mirrors the challenges faced by countless athletes navigating recruitment, visibility, and the mental grind of chasing a professional career. Through COVID disruptions, moments of being overlooked, and constant pressure to perform, RJ stayed consistent. His message to young athletes is simple yet powerful: “Number one, believe in yourself. And when moments get tough, don’t stop. Stay patient, keep grinding, and your moment will come.”What’s NextWith the V-League season tipping off November 1st, Blakney’s MVP moment sets the tone for an electrifying season filled with rising stars, community engagement, and the continued growth of the league. Fans and sponsors such as VirtuoVerse Global Impact Wellness alike can expect high-energy matchups, inspiring stories, and the making of tomorrow’s legends.About the V-LeagueThe V-League is America’s premier semi-professional basketball league where ambition meets opportunity. Designed as a bridge for emerging talent, the league empowers athletes, team owners, and local communities to grow together. With a commitment to player development, community impact, and entertainment, the V-League is redefining what semi-professional basketball can be.For tickets, highlights, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.VLeague.pro

RJ Blakney: From Goretti to V-League MVP — The Making of a Future Pro

