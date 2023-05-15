VLink is Proud to be Great Place To Work® Certified

VLink GPTW Employees Group Photo VLink GPTW Celebration photo VLink GPTW Celebration2 photo

"Great Place To Work®", a global institute on workplace culture, recognizes VLink as a great workplace in India

This award holds a prestigious place in the Global Tech industry, and it solidifies VLink as not only a great place to work, but as a great place to do business with! Thanks to our great employees.” — Sharad Patney, CEO VLink Inc.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in 2023. This is quite an honor for VLink in India, and the 2nd time in as many months that VLink has been recognized as a great workplace. In March, the company. was named #2 “Best Place to Work in Connecticut” by the Hartford Business Journal.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

VLink CEO, Sharad Patney says “People are our most valued asset, companies that put people at the heart of what they do are those that deserve to do well. I want to thank all our great employees for being willing to go that extra mile to deliver award-winning work. This award holds a very prestigious place in the Global Tech industry, and it solidifies VLink as not only a great place to work, but as a Great Place to do business with!”

The Great Place to Work® Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

Patney says creating a “Great Place to Work®” involves bringing out the best in employees by developing “Human Capital” citing that’s how the award was won. Participating companies are assessed on their credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie in their workplace culture.

VLink Inc. is a global software engineering and IT staffing partner, delivering innovative solutions with the most highly vetted expert software development teams. We leverage the latest technologies and the best IT talent to drive business growth for Fortune-500, Large and SMB clients by delivering a customized, personal approach, to ensure their unique technology needs are met.

Founded in 2006, VLink takes pride in our highly revered workforce whose productivity, tech agility, and expertise produce transformative customer success stories year-after-year.