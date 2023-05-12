Submit Release
Miss Viborg at NYC Independent Film Festival

Poster 'Miss Viborg'

'Miss Viborg' film director Marianne Blicher

Scene from 'Miss Viborg'

'MISS VIBORG' by Danish fimmaker Marianne Blicher

This film stresses the importance of community and the transformative power of friendship.”
— Marianne Blicher, filmmaker
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Independent Film Festival offers great new releases in narrative storytelling. At the 15th edition one of those central focus points is 'MISS VIBORG' by Marianne Blicher.

'MISS VIBORG' by Danish filmmaker Marianne Blicher is a story about former beauty queen Solvej, who lives in isolation with her dog, her routine, and her shattered dreams. When she forms an unlikely friendship with her neighbor’s daughter, the rebellious 17-year-old Kate, Miss Viborg’s horizons widen. A treble female film from three different generations. Four, if we count the dog in.

'MISS VIBORG' Blicher's feature film debut. She was inspired by her own upbringing in a social housing area on the outskirts of Viborg, a small town in the middle of nowhere in Denmark. Blicher: "It is a declaration of love to my old neighborhood and stresses the importance of community and the transformative power of friendship. Reminding us that we all share the same human condition." A classic drama, light and funny in the right places, but sinks it's teeth in where it needs to and draws the tears.

Marianne Blicher is an award winning Danish filmmaker based in Copenhagen. She started her career working as a stage manager in theater and as a producer in film before she found her right path as a writing director. 'MISS VIBORG' premiered in Danish cinemas April 2022 and has been sold to several countries.

'MISS VIBORG' at NYCindieFF: Friday June 9, 2023 - at 7:30 pm - Theater 1 at the Producer's Club.

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

